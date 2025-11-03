Mint Quick Edit | Tax relief has sped up auto sales but can October’s momentum last?
Summary
India’s GST rate cuts have sent car sales zooming to record highs, hinting at a revival in market demand that’s more than a festive season blip. Overall GST collection data looks strong too. But is it too early to celebrate?
India’s September cut in GST rates had the auto industry rejoicing. One can now see why. Carmakers posted record sales in October, as price cuts led by tax relief drew buyers in large numbers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story