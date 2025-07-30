Rahul Jacob: High rich-world debt is a worry we must all confront
The OECD’s latest ‘Global Debt Report’ has flagged the global risks of a debt spike in developed economies. With fiscal responsibility faltering in many of them, the whole world may be staring at volatile times ahead.
Policy reports from multilateral institutions are often an antidote to insomnia. But not the Global Debt Report 2025 released by the OECD in March. It has characteristics that compare favourably with a cliff-hanging pulp thriller. Factoid-after-factoid of growing developed-world indebtedness leaves the reader almost numb with worry. OECD sovereign debt has climbed from $5 trillion before the global financial crisis (GFC) in 2007 to $15.7 trillion last year.