Rahul Jacob: High rich-world debt is a worry we must all confront

There are broader lessons. The Starmer government is hemmed in by local election results in May that showed rapidly increasing support for the Reform Party and its anti-immigrant rhetoric. Against such a backdrop, making necessary changes to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), for example, or welfare benefits becomes harder. Sensible centrist leaders could seem dull in comparison with firebrands on the right who are economical with the truth on immigration as well as the need to bring down public debt.