Of poor nations rich enough to have imported vaccines

The goal of each nation, as of December 2020, when vaccinations were about to start in high-income countries, should have been to book and start vaccinating its people as soon as possible, using all financial resources at its disposal to do so. Ordering and even over-booking vaccines, which the US and Canada did massively, was like taking an insurance policy. If some of these vaccines get stopped due to adverse side effects, or are not ready on time, others can be used.