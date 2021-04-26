Of second waves and new beginnings

The government’s assumptions on economic growth, tax and non-tax revenues, and expenditures for 2021-22 are likely to withstand the second wave of infections, in our view. The current three-tier pricing of vaccines—one for the Centre, another for states and yet another for the private sector—has the potential to cause confusion, arbitrage, diversion and leakage. The country could have just two prices: one for the government and another for the private sector. This would allow the Centre to procure and distribute vaccines to states, actively supporting their efforts. It will be a good gesture of federalism in these times. Nationwide vaccination, facilitated and financed by the Union government, would be the equivalent of its stimulatory fiscal response to the first wave. States would continue to be responsible for making sure vaccines are not diverted to the black market.