Off-budget state borrowing: India must treat the illness rather than the symptom

Few numbers in Indian public finance mislead as much as a state’s reported debt. Behind it sits off-budget borrowing: loans raised outside the Consolidated Fund by state-controlled entities and special purpose vehicles, whose repayment the state ultimately bears, services or guarantees. It has become the headache of Indian fiscal federalism.
The 16th Finance Commission wants off-budget borrowing discontinued and all such liabilities brought onto state budgets, with enhanced disclosure and audit; the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is holding a national consultation on reporting them.