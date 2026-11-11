Off-budget state borrowing: India must treat the illness rather than the symptom

For states, the rule has three fault lines. It targets the deficit’s size, not its use; borrowing for a university and for arrears are treated alike. It imposes a sovereign’s rule on entities of vastly different capacity: own revenue ranges from under 10% of receipts in Manipur to over 80% in Telangana. And it books education, research and health as revenue spending, though the System of National Accounts 2008 treats research and development (R&D) as capital formation.