Off-budget state borrowing: India must treat the illness rather than the symptom

Few numbers in Indian public finance mislead as much as a state’s reported debt. Behind it sits off-budget borrowing: loans raised outside the Consolidated Fund by state-controlled entities and special purpose vehicles, whose repayment the state ultimately bears, services or guarantees. It has become the headache of Indian fiscal federalism.
Few numbers in Indian public finance mislead as much as a state’s reported debt. Behind it sits off-budget borrowing: loans raised outside the Consolidated Fund by state-controlled entities and special purpose vehicles, whose repayment the state ultimately bears, services or guarantees. It has become the headache of Indian fiscal federalism.
The 16th Finance Commission wants off-budget borrowing discontinued and all such liabilities brought onto state budgets, with enhanced disclosure and audit; the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is holding a national consultation on reporting them.
The 16th Finance Commission wants off-budget borrowing discontinued and all such liabilities brought onto state budgets, with enhanced disclosure and audit; the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is holding a national consultation on reporting them.
The mandate deserves support: the Commission’s projected fall in combined Centre-state debt, from 77.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2026-27 to 73.1% by 2030-31, is credible only if hidden liabilities are captured. But it treats the symptom.
If off-budget borrowing is the headache, the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework, and its uniform 3% of GDP deficit ceiling, is the tumour beneath.
How large is the problem? The scale is uncertain, which is itself the diagnosis. World Bank estimates put outstanding off-budget borrowing in 2023-24 at ₹1.40 trillion in Andhra Pradesh (11% of gross state domestic product, or GSDP) and ₹1.21 trillion in Telangana (9%). Kerala’s stock was about 3%, though its fresh borrowing that year was the highest among the states covered. Guarantees across 27 states stood at 3.9% of GSDP in 2022-23, 44% of it in the power sector.
Reported figures swing wildly. Punjab’s stock fell from ₹10,551 crore to ₹770 crore in a year; Tamil Nadu’s from ₹27,670 crore to ₹2,299 crore, reflecting reclassification more than repayment. Adding off-budget borrowing and guarantees raises Kerala’s “extended debt” by eight to nine percentage points of GSDP. Yet, hardly any study exists of what the off-budget borrowing of the Union and states has cost us.
A rule its author could not follow: Why do states borrow off the books? The conventional answer is indiscipline; a better one begins with the rule. The FRBM Act of 2003 required the Union to cut its fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP and eliminate the revenue deficit. In 24 budgets since, it has met neither target: the deficit exceeded 3% in 23 years, and the revenue deficit never vanished.
The exception, 2007-08 (2.5%), was itself an off-budget artefact: oil and fertilizer bonds worth about ₹47,757 crore, roughly 1% of GDP, were issued in lieu of cash subsidies. Food subsidy arrears were long parked with the Food Corporation of India. The Act was amended thrice, the Union got a glide path, and from 2026-27, it has effectively moved to a debt anchor of 50% of GDP (with permissible variation of 1% on either side) by 2030-31.
States remain bound by a 3% ceiling, enforced through Article 293(3), with no comparable escape clause, although the case for a debt anchor is stronger for states, which cannot monetize deficits and control barely half their revenues.
The tyranny of the 3% rule: Guy Abeille, a French budget official, recalls devising it in 1981 “on the corner of a table,” in about an hour. It entered the Maastricht Treaty to protect a common currency among mature economies; India adopted it in 2003, justified by household financial savings of about 10% of GDP, now around 5-6%. The premise has eroded; the number survives.
For states, the rule has three fault lines. It targets the deficit’s size, not its use; borrowing for a university and for arrears are treated alike. It imposes a sovereign’s rule on entities of vastly different capacity: own revenue ranges from under 10% of receipts in Manipur to over 80% in Telangana. And it books education, research and health as revenue spending, though the System of National Accounts 2008 treats research and development (R&D) as capital formation.
With committed expenditure absorbing over 70% of own revenue (as in Kerala) and a Union-set cap, a state can forgo investment, breach the rule, or borrow outside the measured perimeter. Only the last satisfies both the rule and the mandate. off-budget borrowing is less a governance failure than a predictable response to a mis-specified rule: India’s version of Europe’s “creative accounting.”
What should be done: The CAG should build three layers of disclosure.
First, a perimeter test: if the state controls the entity, stands behind its repayment and a default would fall on the Consolidated Fund, the liability is public debt, with self-servicing borrowing distinguished from deficit financing.
Second, an Annual Off-Budget Liability Statement with every state budget, covering interest, maturity, repayment source and use of funds.
Third, verification: concurrent audit of each state’s five largest off-budget entities, reconciliation with lenders’ records, and a National Off-Budget Liability Register covering the Union’s extra-budgetary resources too.
Disclosure alone will not hold. The 17th Finance Commission’s terms of reference should provide for an extended golden rule with a debt anchor; borrowing limits differentiated by revenue autonomy and debt dynamics; capital treatment for knowledge investments; rule-based escape clauses for states; and an independent fiscal council for both tiers.
Systematic study of the costs of off-budget borrowing, and of the investment lost without it, should begin now, rooted in Indian realities rather than borrowed textbooks.
None of this is a licence for laxity; every liability should be counted. But a fiscal architecture designed for the crisis of 2003 cannot finance the ambitions of 2047. The perimeter must be defined before the rule can constrain, and the rule reformed before the perimeter can hold.
These are the authors’ personal views.
The authors are, respectively, director, Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT), and assistant professor, GIFT.