Official statisticians must learn to communicate better
25 Sep 2023
Upfront public engagement will go a long way in winning back some of the trust our system has lately lost
The UK’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) recently made headlines for sharply rewriting its economic history. It had earlier reported that the UK’s economy was 1.2% smaller than its pre-pandemic size by 2021-end. Its latest update suggests that the economy was in fact 0.6% larger by then. The ONS attributed the large revisions to detailed data from business surveys that was unavailable earlier.