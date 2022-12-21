Offload baggage to get car sales cruising along

Offload baggage to get car sales cruising along1 min read . 21 Dec 2022
Our market has long been distorted by government policy, but is it also stunted by it? The Centre should heed what R.C. Bhargava has said about excessive tariff and tax burdens
Not for the first time, Maruti Suzuki chairman R.C. Bhargava has pointed out how a heavy tax burden holds our automobile industry back. On Tuesday, he said steep levies have kept the market penetration of cars low in India—at 30 per 1,000 people, compared with 70 in China. For sports utility vehicles (SUVs), he reminded us, a 22% cess on top of the top-bracket GST rate of 28% takes this segment’s total tax bill to about 50%. This is far higher than the 10-20% levy in most countries that have seen an industrial upsurge led by the auto sector. It is clearly a punitive rate, as other vehicles are charged less, a burden that distorts demand. It warps the purchase patterns that would prevail if equal rates were to apply across all segments. Given largely stagnant car sales in India overall, though, today’s worry is that taxation is weighing the whole industry down worse than it did in the past. “From 12%, we have declined to a 3% growth rate over a 12-year period," observed Bhargava, adding that it would take 140 years at the past half-decade’s pace to match China’s level of car ownership. Apart from lighter taxes, he also argued in favour of free-trade deals and lower import tariffs to expose Indian car-makers to global competition. Our industry, he held, could succeed in foreign markets if given a chance.
Auto market distortions have a long history in India, with taxes that vary by engine size, vehicle length and fuel type imbued with the spirit of progressive taxation: just as the well-off must cough up more, goes the idea, so should high-end products. For an indirect tax, however, this logic is faulty. We can’t assume only the rich use what tax authorities consider a ‘luxury’. Given Indian family sizes and road conditions, SUVs longer than 4,000mm with engine capacities bigger than 1,500cc and a ground clearance of at least 170mm are not used exclusively by the wealthy, but must bear a 50% tax burden anyway. Our tax system seems to assume that those who are price-conscious must opt for a car no longer than 4 metres with a petrol engine no larger than 1,200cc (i.e., a small car). Such arbitrary tax variations are outdated, complex and need to be axed.
Lighter taxation has not kept small cars out of a slump either. Policy-driven cost escalation has had a role in this, with dearer insurance to go with costly new safety and emission norms. Pandemic-led disparities in earnings may also be to blame. According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, overall auto sales—a count of cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and other products—declined to 17.5 million in 2021-22 from 18.6 million the year earlier. Passenger cars saw a 13%-odd rise last year, but this was after a drop in 2020-21. Even so, at about 3 million, car sales were lower than their peak of 3.3 million in 2018-19. Gains over the past five years have been meagre. If the industry is to get out of its slow lane and take a faster track that invites investment and generates jobs at scale, we will need a policy gear-shift. Taxes must no longer act as a drag. Vehicles should be taxed fairly in comparison with other goods—and evenly within the category. Protectionist barriers must slowly descend. If we reform this market just as it starts going electric, we may well be able to give it a boost. This may even be an opportune moment to take such a chance. Bhargava, an industry veteran, has a valid point. Policymakers would do well to listen.