Offload baggage to get car sales cruising along

Lighter taxation has not kept small cars out of a slump either. Policy-driven cost escalation has had a role in this, with dearer insurance to go with costly new safety and emission norms. Pandemic-led disparities in earnings may also be to blame. According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, overall auto sales—a count of cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and other products—declined to 17.5 million in 2021-22 from 18.6 million the year earlier. Passenger cars saw a 13%-odd rise last year, but this was after a drop in 2020-21. Even so, at about 3 million, car sales were lower than their peak of 3.3 million in 2018-19. Gains over the past five years have been meagre. If the industry is to get out of its slow lane and take a faster track that invites investment and generates jobs at scale, we will need a policy gear-shift. Taxes must no longer act as a drag. Vehicles should be taxed fairly in comparison with other goods—and evenly within the category. Protectionist barriers must slowly descend. If we reform this market just as it starts going electric, we may well be able to give it a boost. This may even be an opportune moment to take such a chance. Bhargava, an industry veteran, has a valid point. Policymakers would do well to listen.

