Offshore crypto contract tied to Jio Platforms exposes India's regulatory gaps

The second is market integrity. Under Sebi’s insider trading regulations, anyone possessing unpublished price-sensitive information about listed or proposed-to-be-listed companies is barred from trading in their securities. Jio’s IPO was subject to these rules, but their application to JIOUSDT is far less clear. Sebi had no direct oversight of an offshore exchange such as Bitget, limiting its ability to monitor trading or investigate suspicious activity. On decentralized platforms, where identity checks may be absent, the challenge is even greater. Anyone with inside information and a crypto wallet could potentially trade such contracts before a listing, making enforcement of Indian rules extremely difficult.