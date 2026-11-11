Offshore crypto contract tied to Jio Platforms exposes India's regulatory gaps

On 14 October, Bitget listed ‘JIOUSDT’, a perpetual futures contract linked to Jio’s expected listing price. It was settled not in rupees but in Tether (USDT), a dollar-pegged stablecoin. The contract traded round the clock and allowed participants to make leveraged bets on Jio’s listing price, outside the direct oversight of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). After the IPO, JIOUSDT transitioned into a regular perpetual futures contract linked to Jio’s prevailing market price.