Oh no, not again: We’re back under the shadow of a nuclear cloud
Summary
- First came the Ukraine war and then Gaza. Conflicts with geopolitical dimensions spell a danger unseen since the 1960s.
Suddenly, a mushroom cloud of nuclear risk is upon the world. It is 80 years since the Manhattan project and the US’s deployment of two nuclear bombs in Japan. That horrific event marked the end of World War II. World War III could quite plausibly start with a tactical nuclear strike or a mistake. A nuclear war scenario has not really threatened the world for the last eight decades, except briefly during the Cuban Missile Crisis of the early 1960s. A global nuclear deterrent has held the line until now, even as nine countries have become declared nuclear powers with a stockpile of some 13,000 weapons and a dizzying array of delivery methods.