Oh no, not again: We’re back under the shadow of a nuclear cloud

An awkward coalition of Arab countries like Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE helped the US, France and UK defend Israel against the aerial barrage from Iran. Beyond supplying munitions and materiel, this has already drawn this uneasy coalition into direct combat. Several countries, including Jordan, are against Israel’s war in Gaza, but extended support to mitigate the impact on Israel so that Tel Aviv did not feel the need to respond forcefully. The ‘fog of war’ is only going to escalate if, for instance, direct Israeli action in Iranian territory causes damage that Tehran decides it must hit back for. The escalation up to this point has been the result of a strategic misjudgement by Israel in attacking a diplomatic facility. Prima facie, it appears that Israel’s action was in breach of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Even though Iran’s use of proxies has been abetting war for quite some time, in this instance, it appears that its direct response was both telegraphed and calibrated with an intention to mitigate further escalation.