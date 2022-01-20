Oil alert: Don’t skid

With tensions rising in these key oil-producing regions, supplies could suffer, which is why some experts project oil at $100 per barrel soon. In India, this could upset finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget math, which will be scrutinized for the balance it’s able to attain on growth priorities versus fiscal-consolidation imperatives. With key state elections due, an inflated oil import bill may not result in retail fuel price hikes for some time. Snips in bloated levies could see to that. But the longer it’s held off, the higher the pressure on our fiscal deficit at a time when the Centre needs to firmly take charge of growth support from our central bank, which must be tasked squarely with keeping the rupee’s value stable internally and externally.