In every crisis lies an opportunity, it is said. At the very least, today’s hydrocarbon crisis should re-open India’s forlorn debate on pushing oil and gas into a closer market embrace as a sector. Ever since we ran into supply snarls that began with yet another war in West Asia, shock-absorbers have been in focus, along with our import dependence.
Never waste an oil crisis: Time to go for market-oriented reforms in India’s oil and gas sector
SummaryThis shock could be worse than all such shocks of the past. For resilience, we need a central plan for energy to work in tandem with market forces. Let GST take fuel products into its fold, set the pricing of these items free and privatize all state-run oil marketing companies except one.
In every crisis lies an opportunity, it is said. At the very least, today’s hydrocarbon crisis should re-open India’s forlorn debate on pushing oil and gas into a closer market embrace as a sector. Ever since we ran into supply snarls that began with yet another war in West Asia, shock-absorbers have been in focus, along with our import dependence.
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