Never waste an oil crisis: Time to go for market-oriented reforms in India’s oil and gas sector

Consider the benefits. Full coverage of petroleum products by India’s goods and services tax (GST) would enable input tax credits on fuel inputs, easing a cost cascade that burdens businesses. Since local taxes on these items help fill state coffers, some states may resist losing levy control; but they should view it as a small price to pay for future gains in terms of economic efficiency. A patchy GST net keeps the economy’s cost base higher than it should be. We all benefit if we fix that deficiency.