Oil and gas exploration policy: Why India should price risk, not subsidize it

India’s dependence on imported crude oil remains a significant macroeconomic and strategic vulnerability. Hence, increasing domestic exploration and production is an important policy goal.
The government’s approval of the Samudra Manthan scheme is welcome in its intent. Its emphasis on modern seismic data, common offshore infrastructure and local oilfield capabilities addresses gaps that markets are unlikely to correct. Geological information and basin knowledge are public goods, and governments have a vital role in creating them.