As oil, gas and gallium reshape America’s security strategy, we can expect peace prospects to brighten

Yet, in each of those episodes, the material conditions of the US were stronger and its need to dominate the world greater than is true today. The US is now self-sufficient in energy; it can get along without Europe or the Gulf, and it can prosper without antagonizing Russia or China. At the same time, US military capacity has eroded; an era of missiles and drones has superceded that of aircraft carriers and bases. The material conditions, in short, favour peace.