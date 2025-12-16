As oil, gas and gallium reshape America’s security strategy, we can expect peace prospects to brighten

The new National Security Strategy of the US seeks “strategic stability” with Russia. It declares that China is merely a competitor, that the Middle East is not central to American security, that Latin America is “our hemisphere” and that Europe faces “civilizational erasure.” India barely rates a mention; one might say, as Neville Chamberlain did of Czechoslovakia in 1938, that it’s “a faraway country... of which we know nothing.” Well, so much the better for India, which can take care of itself.