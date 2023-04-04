Oil must not get to spoil economic expectations3 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:20 AM IST
- Opec’s apparent insensitivity to global inflation woes reflects geopolitical realities in a world that’s too divided to act in everyone’s common interest. The G20 should address this fragility
Large parts of the world are reeling from inflation, even as interest rates rise and most economies stare at growth slowdowns, but the Opec+ cartel of oil exporters has made it clear that it would rather defend its revenues than let weakening demand offer importers relief. On Sunday, the group declared a plan for an output cut of over 1 million barrels per day. Though this is about 1% of global demand, it would suffice to push up prices, which had been trending down after last year’s war spikes. Saudi Arabia, the ‘central bank’ of crude oil liquidity, led the move. It expects to account for half the cutback, with Russia playing a role as well. As recently as March, Riyadh had signalled its comfort with existing output quotas and a crude price of around $80 per barrel, so this news is a source of dismay. Apart from pressure on India’s current account deficit, dearer oil also clouds the outlook on retail price levels. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) estimate of 6.5% retail inflation in 2022-23, marking a failure of its mandate, was based on the Indian basket of oil assumed at an average $95 per barrel. As required, RBI hopes to get inflation below 6% in 2023-24. To avert another miss of its target, RBI’s policy approach this fiscal year may need to assume almost similarly adverse conditions. Regardless of special supply deals with Moscow, we cannot count on a return to cheap oil. Blame the fractious world we have today.