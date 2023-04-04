Oil must not get to spoil economic expectations

Oil volatility has been a geopolitical threat ever since the price flare-up of 1973 caused by a Saudi-led embargo in protest against US support for Israel. Importers suffered a shock, but the oil wealth generated gave the Opec idea of a supply-squeezing cartel a long lease of life. At one level, a free market gone missing for this vital commodity warped world trade and made it difficult for free-trade theory to demonstrate its benefits. At another, it gave Opec a handle on economic outcomes around the planet. Almost every big recession of the past half century in the West has been preceded by an oil upshoot (including the Great Recession). Till about a decade ago, the US would use its military heft—and role as guarantor of Saudi security—to glare Opec back. No longer. The US shale revolution turned it into an oil major itself, so its import dependence vanished, while Opec’s oil-glut tactics to push costly shale out of business drew Russia into its fold, which boosted the cartel’s clout. Riyadh recently had the nerve to rebuff a call from the White House. Meanwhile, a push for clean energy has reduced investment in oil projects, leaving existing suppliers with an advantage. As it is, the world’s shift away from fossil fuels will not reduce demand at a pace that can soften oil prices. And then we had Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which revealed the post-Cold War order as unstable and a Western will to weaponize not just trade, but also its financial enablers, making old arrangements harder for others to rely on. Add to all this the rise of autocratic China, whose influence in oil-rich West Asia has risen, and a reactive US retreat from barrier-lowering globalization. With Moscow and Beijing clearly in cahoots, Cold War II seems underway. Expect further instability.