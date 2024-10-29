Opinion
Crude comfort: Let no sleep be lost over India’s rising oil dependency
- A big cushion of foreign reserves and relatively stable oil prices despite fraught geopolitics imply we need not get anxious about imports nearing 90% of consumption. Back in 2015, India had aimed to bring it down to 67% by 2022, but the case for import substitution is no longer very compelling.
India’s reliance on imported crude oil is getting worse. The latest government data shows that the country imported 88.2% of the oil it consumed in the first half of 2024-25, up from 87.6% a year earlier.
