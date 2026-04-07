The ongoing war in West Asia has cast a pall of uncertainty over the global economy. The disruptions in energy supplies have begun to ripple through supply chains across the world. In its latest monthly review of the Indian economy, the finance ministry has noted: “Recent shocks are being transmitted through higher input costs, supply constraints and pressures across sectors, with early indications of some moderation in economic activity.”
Why a crude oil crisis could play out differently for India’s economy this time
SummaryIndia’s economy, like the world’s, is structurally less vulnerable to oil shocks than it was back in the 1970s. But with war-driven supply disruptions pushing up costs, policymakers must respond. Supply shocks are far harder to tackle than demand shocks.
The ongoing war in West Asia has cast a pall of uncertainty over the global economy. The disruptions in energy supplies have begun to ripple through supply chains across the world. In its latest monthly review of the Indian economy, the finance ministry has noted: “Recent shocks are being transmitted through higher input costs, supply constraints and pressures across sectors, with early indications of some moderation in economic activity.”
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