We have been here before. In the 1970s, US President Gerald Ford urged Americans to combat escalating energy costs in response to the Arab-Israeli war. His Whip Inflation Now (Win) initiative encouraged people to grow vegetables in their yards, car pool and use cold water in the laundry. ‘Win’ badges were churned out and Ford loved pinning them on lapels. Even ex-Beatle George Harrison got one during a White House visit.
Spare us the theatrics: An oil shock should prompt macro responses, not gimmicks
SummaryEnergy conservation slogans that echo those of the 1970s oil shock should make us roll our eyes. America had plenty of well-meaning but ineffective campaigns back then. What ultimately matters is the macro policy response of governments and central banks.
We have been here before. In the 1970s, US President Gerald Ford urged Americans to combat escalating energy costs in response to the Arab-Israeli war. His Whip Inflation Now (Win) initiative encouraged people to grow vegetables in their yards, car pool and use cold water in the laundry. ‘Win’ badges were churned out and Ford loved pinning them on lapels. Even ex-Beatle George Harrison got one during a White House visit.
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