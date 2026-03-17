Spare us the theatrics: An oil shock should prompt macro responses, not gimmicks

A generation of central bankers grew up with the moral of the 1970s deeply entrenched: Policy was indecisive in the years after the Yom Kippur War. But what would’ve been the ideal approach at the time? Hindsight is clearer than foresight, former Fed Vice Chair Alan Blinder wrote in his book, A Monetary and Fiscal History of the United States, 1961-2021. Blinder notes that the term ‘supply shock’ wasn’t popularized until later that decade. And inflation wasn’t the only scourge; the 1973-75 recession was a nasty one. Misery spread well beyond the US.