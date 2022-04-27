Oil shocks and inflation in India: A story of shifting vulnerabilities

In India, however, historical high single-digit rates of inflation had halved in the late 90s but hit double digits in 2008, like during the early 70s’ oil shock. That oil price shock predated the global financial crisis, and after a brief crash coinciding with it, oil prices rose again and stayed at a high plateau until 2014. Such shocks raise costs across a broad range of sectors, but for sustained inflation, wages also have to rise. The latter is more likely if food prices also rise in a country where food makes up a large share of its consumption basket, as in India. As high input prices sustained food inflation, India was unable to withstand the combination. Wages rose and second-round effects set in.