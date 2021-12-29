Ola Electric can't keep buyers guessing on e-scooter delivery

Ola Electric Mobility, the Bangalore-based startup with the declared ambition of building the world’s largest electric scooter factory, is scrambling to make deliveries on time. First, the manufacturer delayed inaugural deliveries of e-scooters by two months to December. Now, it appears from a Bloomberg report that mass production may be pushed to January 2022. Adding to Ola’s worries, there are complaints on social media about the quality of e-scooters delivered, although there is no way to check the veracity of these posts.

Ola Electric is reportedly producing around 150 vehicles a day, but has collected orders of up to 90,000 vehicles from prospective buyers, many of whom made full down payments.

Ola Electric’s delivery woes go beyond covid-related supply chain disruptions, and the dependence of its production processes on imports -- although this is not to say that the supply-side uncertainties due to the global chip shortage and other covid-related glitches are not genuine complications. Yes, assorted industries are grappling with these glitches globally. All the same, these issues cannot be the excuse to falter – or rather go back – on committed deliveries and product quality.

The problem in Ola Electric’s specific case appears also to be of its own making. The question here is: Has the company bitten off more than it can chew? Has it over-committed? Internal gaps appear to be at work here. Ramping up production of any new product in quick time is a huge challenge. Ensuring product quality consistently is even trickier. The urge to get the product out quickly is understandable. But the system isn't adequate to live up to the promise. There are over 200 unique parts in an electric scooter. The mechanical parts especially require conforming to exacting specifications. Force-fitting them in an assembly line could hamper product quality. For a manufacturer, all these require coordination with numerous suppliers and there can be no shortcuts. Further, fixing these issues means a lot of back-and-forth communication between Ola Electric and its suppliers. Also, the testing and validation process has to be super-perfect. Some of the complaints from buyers who say they have got the vehicle, if genuine, do indicate that this is a case of either ill-preparedness or a sense of rush to deliver quickly.

To avoid damage to its image, Ola Electric will have to demonstrate in the coming weeks that it is not all about over-enthusiastic marketing hype, and that it did not misjudge the challenges in the way of its lofty ambitions. For, the larger risk here is reduced consumer trust in the nascent industry as a whole. Given the supply chain imponderables, it will be prudent for Ola Electric to give more realistic delivery dates to customers.

The lesson from Ola Electric’s woes is simple: Companies should avoid tall promises.

