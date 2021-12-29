Ola Electric can't keep buyers guessing on e-scooter delivery

The problem in Ola Electric’s specific case appears also to be of its own making. The question here is: Has the company bitten off more than it can chew? Has it over-committed? Internal gaps appear to be at work here. Ramping up production of any new product in quick time is a huge challenge. Ensuring product quality consistently is even trickier. The urge to get the product out quickly is understandable. But the system isn't adequate to live up to the promise. There are over 200 unique parts in an electric scooter. The mechanical parts especially require conforming to exacting specifications. Force-fitting them in an assembly line could hamper product quality. For a manufacturer, all these require coordination with numerous suppliers and there can be no shortcuts. Further, fixing these issues means a lot of back-and-forth communication between Ola Electric and its suppliers. Also, the testing and validation process has to be super-perfect. Some of the complaints from buyers who say they have got the vehicle, if genuine, do indicate that this is a case of either ill-preparedness or a sense of rush to deliver quickly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}