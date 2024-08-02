No re-routing: Ola Electric must stick to its road-map for investors
Summary
- The IPO-bound electric scooter maker has been a success and boasts of its own gigafactory, but going public will mean far greater accountability. Investors expect discipline. Unexplained shifts in strategy, as seen in its swerve away from electric cars, just won’t do.
India’s transition to clean energy has been short of climate-action heroes, so it’s natural for investor interest to chase Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric, which leads the local market for electric scooters, selling four out of every ten rolling onto Indian streets.