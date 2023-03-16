Ola should admit safety risks and go for a recall

The model in question is an adapted version of Appscooter, designed for smooth European roads by a Dutch EV-maker called Etergo that Ola acquired in 2020. In its dash for Indian streets, it may have overlooked the need for a more robust wheel-holder. The result was a series of accidents involving dislodged wheels. Word of it surfaced on social media not long after the EV’s launch, but Ola portrayed them as isolated cases, even going to the extent of implying that misuse by riders was to blame. Industry veterans, though, were aware of this design’s weakness under rough road conditions, a reason they insisted on sturdier stuff. In the S1 Pro’s case, even a sudden application of brakes could knock its front wheel off, with enough cases of injuries caused by this to raise an alarm. This should have led Ola to recall all units sold for a proper safety rejig, as other auto-makers often do. Instead, the company appears to have treated it like a kind of software upgrade. This year’s deliveries of the model sport a reinforced fork arm. In mid-March, Ola Electric issued a statement that called safety concerns “unfounded", but also offered users of the earlier version the “option" of a free fork-arm replacement. These mixed signals, aimed perhaps at keeping the problem’s profile low, spelt dissonance among owners. After all, unlike a software platform, a motor vehicle cannot afford weak links at all, and a ‘bug’ that could cause a two-wheeler to lose a wheel is not something that can be taken so lightly, given the physical harm it can do.

