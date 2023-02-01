Old tax regime or new tax regime 2.0: Expert take on what to pick
Tax savings under both regime for those with income between Rs15 lakhs to ₹5 Cr will range from ₹65,000 to ₹87,750 but no sooner one exceeds the income level of ₹5 cr let’s say at income of ₹6 Cr the savings generated is about Rs23 lakhs.
“This is the first budget in Amrit Kaal… was the opening of today’s Budget speech. Indeed so, as it opened the doors of tax savings for the hard-working middle class. The New Personal Tax Regime (NTPR) brought in 2020 couldn’t attain the expected popularity amongst the taxpayers. Today most of the incentives and reliefs announced by the FM were for the NTPR to make it a preferred choice, clearly, we saw NPTR in its new avatar ‘the NPTR 2.0’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×