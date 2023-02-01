Old tax regime or new tax regime 2.0: Expert take on what to pick

Similarly, the tax savings under NPTR Vs. NPTR 2.0 for those with income level between INR 15 lakhs to INR 5 Cr. will range from INR 49,400 to INR 68,250 however no sooner one exceeds the income level of INR 5 cr. let’s say at income of INR 6 Cr. the savings generated is about INR 22.8 lakhs. The FM further went on to state that now the NPTR will be default tax regime and while the taxpayers may opt for the OPTR in case they wish to avail it. This clearly indicates the intention of the government to make a shift towards NPTR and phase out OPTR. It is evident that for the higher income class with income above INR 5 Cr., the NPTR shall be significantly beneficial. But for those having income below INR 5 Cr. may still have to analyze if their deductions on