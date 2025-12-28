Advances in healthcare, nutrition and living standards are driving a dramatic demographic transformation. Amid a scenario of rising life expectancy, a declining birth rate and a rapidly ageing population, old age social and income security (OASIS) assumes utmost importance.
Old-age security as a Viksit Bharat aim: Begin pension contributions at birth to secure everyone’s post-retirement life
SummaryA contribution scheme that starts at birth—with an initial contribution from the government and for parents to chip in before the individual gets a job and takes charge—could secure the social security needs of Indian citizens as they age. It would provide funding for long-gestation projects too.
