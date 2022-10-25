Old-economy lessons that can detoxify hypergrowth start-ups

Of course, cultural context does matter here; a ‘normal’ work culture in Japan is significantly different from one in India. But there is no shortage of examples at home. From Tata to Godrej and from TVS to State Bank of India, these groups have survived, thrived and grown over a century or more. They – and even relatively new-age compatriots and global success stories such as an Infosys or a Wipro – all enjoy a great reputation for work culture. And they simply could not have survived this long, let alone diversify and keep pace with global peers, without fostering a culture of innovation and achievement – minus the toxicity.