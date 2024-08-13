How greying athletes at the Olympics may have defied ageing
Summary
- Older competitors held audiences spellbound in Paris. Scientists have various explanations for their breathtaking levels of performance, including the renewal of tiny powerhouses within human cells called mitochondria.
Olympic competitors over 40 are inspiring—and less of a rarity than they used to be. Scientists say athletes with extreme staying power may be that way due to molecular-level advantages. Studying those could further the quest to understand and slow down the ravages of human ageing.