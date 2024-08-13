How greying athletes at the Olympics may have defied ageing

There’s more funding for studies of centenarians, he said, but he thinks there’s more potential benefit in studying subjects with athletic longevity—like Ed Whitlock, who in his 70s ran multiple marathons in under three hours; the people who compete in the Boston Marathon’s 80+ category; or the woman who could still sprint, long-jump and hurl the shot put into her 90s. What he’s interested in is not just extending life, but extending the healthy, highly functional part of life.