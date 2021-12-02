Omicron could delay the start of policy normalization

It is against this improving trend in growth that we expect monetary policy normalization to start sooner rather than later, depending on the extent of risk that emerges from Omicron. As we are still at a stage of understanding this new variant, our base case expectations for growth and inflation are unchanged. So far, the measures being taken are related to increased testing and surveillance of travellers, especially from countries at risk. Omicron may pose downside risks to India’s near-term growth outlook, but the impact is likely to be contained to the quarter ending on 31 March 2022, as sequential growth could slow. In this light, to evaluate the potential risks from the new variant, we will be tracking: a) evidence of its transmissibility and virulence, b) restrictions being imposed by states, largely as a response to a potential sharp rise in cases and its impact on hospital capacity, and c) the pace of vaccination now that 46.9% of India’s adult population is fully vaccinated and at the current run rate we expect full coverage of adults by mid-March 2022. Further, we will closely track Google mobility indicators to look for initial signs of a probable impact on activity, and follow up with other high-frequency data to assess risks to growth.