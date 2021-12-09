Omicron: It’s too catchy even if fewer get gaspy

Omicron has already had an impact on India. This week, the foreshadow of this novel variant of the covid bug got in the way of a major policy call on the economy’s basic price of money, which might stay negative for longer than expected and eventually make the stuff we buy with it even dearer. Macro stability could get rattled by micro instability yet again. Some three weeks ago, zoom-ins of this new strain of Sars-CoV-2 had drawn breaths away with a clutch of mutations that posed scary riddles. Identified first by South Africa, it was flagged as a concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 26 November, by when India’s official 7-day rolling average of daily infections had slid under 10,000, but it has already been detected in 57 countries since, including India. Globally, going by how fast it spreads, it could dethrone Delta’s dominance of the pandemic. So far, Omicron’s high infectivity is all that has been vouched for, but this alone has squashed hopes of covid soon going endemic. Attaining a low and stable rate of cases has become harder. A virus that’s very catchy, however, need not make us terribly gaspy. On the severity of Omicron infection, we may yet get to heave a sigh of relief. We must not let that lull us into taking the risk of another covid upsurge too lightly, though.

Field data has indicated that Omicron is even more contagious than Delta. South Africa is in the grip of its fourth wave of covid, and while this need not happen elsewhere, fresh studies suggest that each Omicron carrier can infect three or more others. Also, according to the WHO, it may be three times likelier than Delta to re-infect us 90 days later. Its ability to sicken people, on the other hand, looks significantly weaker. Covid wards in South Africa have not yet been swarmed, unlike its Delta wave this summer, and demand for oxygen has not soared. Though its relatively mild effects are yet to be ascertained, Omicron may well be the outcome of what evolutionary science would predict. Delta was a freak case of the virus evolving into a version both more infective and virulent. An optimal survival path for it would be to turn catchier and milder instead. To hop from one host to another, Omicron also seems better able to dodge our immune defences—natural or injected—though we don’t know how deftly it can do that. Initial fears that it will outwit vaccines have given way to signs that this may only be a matter of degree, and does not negate the value of vaccination. Covid jabs are still useful and cynicism over the shield they offer us must stoutly be resisted.

If Omicron’s illness risk turns out to be far lower than Delta’s, should its extra catchiness worry us? Yes. If it manages to fan out widely, we could still end up in a tight spot. Recall that the first oddity of covid that earned it instant infamy was how varied its effects were, ranging from just a few sniffles to outright suffocation. If this pattern persists across large numbers, it would imply that while a large majority of people clustered around the average may be relatively safe, the same cannot be said of everyone in the country. With only about two dozen Omicron cases spotted in India so far, the restrictions we have imposed to curb its spread may seem excessive. Some of them are. However, going by all that has credibly emerged, this isn’t a false alarm. Whether our central bank should prolong its inversion of the basic cost of credit is another matter.

