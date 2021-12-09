Omicron: It’s too catchy even if fewer get gaspy

Field data has indicated that Omicron is even more contagious than Delta. South Africa is in the grip of its fourth wave of covid, and while this need not happen elsewhere, fresh studies suggest that each Omicron carrier can infect three or more others. Also, according to the WHO, it may be three times likelier than Delta to re-infect us 90 days later. Its ability to sicken people, on the other hand, looks significantly weaker. Covid wards in South Africa have not yet been swarmed, unlike its Delta wave this summer, and demand for oxygen has not soared. Though its relatively mild effects are yet to be ascertained, Omicron may well be the outcome of what evolutionary science would predict. Delta was a freak case of the virus evolving into a version both more infective and virulent. An optimal survival path for it would be to turn catchier and milder instead. To hop from one host to another, Omicron also seems better able to dodge our immune defences—natural or injected—though we don’t know how deftly it can do that. Initial fears that it will outwit vaccines have given way to signs that this may only be a matter of degree, and does not negate the value of vaccination. Covid jabs are still useful and cynicism over the shield they offer us must stoutly be resisted.