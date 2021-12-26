Omicron might not be as worrisome as being made out

Two, Omicron is mild but immensely contagious. The fundamental principle of evolution is the propagation of species. A virus needs a host—you, me, a bat, a pangolin—to survive. If it kills the host, it dies too, and cannot propagate its line. The Ebola virus epidemic did not become a worldwide disaster and ended quickly simply because it was too lethal—its average fatality rate was 50%. By killing too many of its hosts, the virus guaranteed its own extinction. It makes absolute evolutionary sense for the covid virus to mutate to milder and less deadly forms and ensure its survival. And it is high time we acknowledged that covid may never go away fully. We need to learn to live it with it, just as we do with flu or that unique Indian affliction called ‘viral fever’.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}