Omicron’s lesson: We’re not covid-safe until everyone is

The emergence of another VoC has evoked fresh demands for booster shots. A few countries are contemplating such doses and others intend to offer booster shots to additional populations. This is ironical. For, to halt the spread of Sars-CoV-2 and prevent the emergence of further variants, it is not booster shots for a few but primary shots for everyone that we need. Omicron has emerged from Africa, a continent that has just 7% of its total population fully vaccinated, while more than tenfold this proportion of people have received both shots in many rich countries. It is this vaccine inequity that weakens our global fight against the pandemic. Therefore, a decision to introduce booster shots would further divert supplies from the most needy and widen vaccine inequity.