On covid watch

India has seen its daily count of covid cases go above 400 lately, according to government data, with two deaths reported, one each in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. While our seven-day rolling average of daily infections calculated on Monday was barely a thousandth of the Delta wave peak in mid-2021, an uptrend has caused concern enough to catch the attention of our authorities. The Union health ministry reportedly shot off a letter to all states and Union territories to check the preparedness of hospitals. With influenza cases also on the ascent, it’s important that our health infrastructure doesn’t find itself in a double squeeze. To be sure, we’re nowhere near any such a situation. The covid virus is still evolving, but it’s no longer the scare it was, having taken pathways that let it get around with fewer ill effects on its human hosts. However, with another bug also going around, it makes sense for some basic precautions to be adopted that we had abandoned after covid was seen to have reached an endemic plateau. Meanwhile, waning immunity also needs a look-in. It has been quite long since our two primary vaccine jabs were administered. Maybe it’s time for boosters.

