''On-demand plans, subscription-based payment will be new trends in insurance''

The Indian customer has always been value-conscious and covid-19 has made them even more so. They are looking to save all they can and pay only for what they are really consuming. Covid-19 has also brought in the realization, especially among millennials, that even if you are young and healthy, you will still need health insurance. Through research, we identified that one of the main reasons why young people do not buy insurance is that they feel premium paid is a loss if they don’t make a claim. Three trends that we see catching on are on-demand products, subscription-based payment models and short-term commitments in terms of premium payment.