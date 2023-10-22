One cannot count on waking up early to achieve success in life
Deterministic assertions may attract us, but, as with equity returns, it’s complex probabilities that determine real outcomes
We are in the midst of a cult phenomenon of waking up early and crushing your day. Successful CEOs and professional athletes espouse it, podcasters are wide-eyed about their morning routines, influencers sell courses on how to do it, and self-help section in bookstores are full of hacks on how to wake up early. The often unsaid but generally well understood belief is that waking up early will make you successful in life.