One earth with one family... and many kinds of love

Finding a partner and especially the solemnization of marriage is a dream almost all of us pursue. In recognition of how grossly unjust it has been to deny that right to the LGBTQ community, countries across the world have legalized same-sex marriages ever since the early 2000s, when the Netherlands became the first to do so. In addition to developed countries, countries such as Cuba and Colombia allow same-sex marriages. Two petitions filed last month before India’s Supreme Court by a team of distinguished lawyers, including former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, seek equal treatment for gay and lesbian couples who want to solemnize their relationships under the Special Marriages Act. The petitions are spectacularly well timed. This week, the US Senate passed a law that mandates federal recognition of same-sex marriages. It also forbids state governments from denying the validity of such a marriage that was conducted outside that state. At the other end of the spectrum, regardless of all the exciting football and the surreal $200 billion spent on stadiums and infrastructure, Qatar will also be infamous for its persecution of gays and lesbians and its poor labour rights of migrant workers.