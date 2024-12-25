One nation, one election: An idea that calls for a good hard look
Summary
- Assembly polls at the state level and central elections to the Lok Sabha being held together is an idea with both pros and cons. India must examine these closely before taking the leap.
Earlier this year, a nine-member committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind presented an 18,626-page report recommending simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections, popularly being referred to as ‘One Nation, One Election.’ It also recommended local body elections within 100 days of Lok Sabha and assembly elections.