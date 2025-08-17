One Nation, One Election: Does it reflect an Indian way of thinking?
There’s a bill in India’s Parliament that seeks to synchronize central and state elections. We need to weigh this push for efficiency and cost-savings against what it could imply for India’s complex—if messy—democratic system.
One of the common themes of regimes in power at the Centre is a drive to standardize or make uniform some important aspects of policy and process throughout India. This drive is not partisan, in the sense that both major national parties have shown their propensity to do this over the decades. One could argue that this drive has gotten stronger in recent years, most likely enabled by digital technology that makes things possible which couldn’t have been imagined earlier.