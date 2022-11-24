One photograph, one supernova, and three different images of it5 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 12:35 AM IST
- Abell 370 cluster of galaxies bends and distorts the “fabric” of space-time
Here’s news for a routine Friday in November: a star exploded about 11 billion years ago. You’re hardly impressed, ok. After all, there are stars that explode at the end of their lives, we know that. They turn into massive fireballs, known as supernovas. But while this is a familiar phenomenon, it’s not that we see supernovas all the time.