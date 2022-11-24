One photograph, one supernova, and three different images of it

You read that right. Three different images, and in fact, they differ in time by a week. This is as if you got your Shyamoli-maasi to pose for a photograph—only to find, when you look at the image later, that she appears three times in the same frame. She’s wearing the sari she wore to your birthday party last week; the salwar kameez she wore at her teaching job the next morning; and the swimsuit she used when she joined you at Juhu beach when you took the photograph two days ago. Would such a photograph spook you? Certainly it would—and yet it’s a fair analogy to Hubble’s image of the supernova.