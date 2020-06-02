One year of Modi 2.0: A resolve to solve

To understand the import of the first year of the re-elected Narendra Modi government, one needs to go back in time to 1950. On 16 January 1950, Ayodhya resident Gopal Singh Visharad filed a suit before the civil judge at Faizabad. Gopal Singh wanted to practice his faith and offer prayers unhindered at the birth place of Lord Ram. Another significant development came 10 days later on 26 January 1950. As India was adopting a new constitution, a presidential order was issued that limited the applicability of the Constitution of India to the state of Jammu and Kashmir through Article 370. A few months later, on 8 April 1950, Jawaharlal Nehru and Liaquat Ali Khan—the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan—signed a pact that resolved to protect religious minorities in their respective countries. While India lived up to its promise, our neighbour did not.