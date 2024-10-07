Opinion
Online dating apps haven’t made it any easier to find a life partner
Summary
- While match-maker apps connect us with so many potential partners, our capacity to evaluate information hasn’t improved despite technological advancements. Research has found a big shift in choices too, with both men and women preferring spouses who can earn as much as they do.
You have to kiss a lot of frogs before you find your prince—that’s the usual advice given to singles. One might assume that online dating, with all those algorithms and preferences, would help highlight the princes (and princesses) faster.
