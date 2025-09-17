AI bot in the classroom: Time to fight off this attack on education
Such lifeless ideas seldom die even after being proven wrong. This time, the idea of educating children through artificial intelligence (AI) is the big threat. It’s an idea we must fight off—as it’s amply clear that bots can never replace teachers.
'Technology can teach’ is a zombie idea that has haunted education for a few decades. Ideas rarely die, and countless undead ideas float around even after they are proven completely wrong. ‘Human sacrifice can please higher powers to turn fortunes’ is one such undead idea. Fortunately, it rarely sees action, like most undead ideas.